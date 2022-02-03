Historic Wigan chapel complete with church organ is up for auction

The Unitarian chapel in the centre of Hindley was originally constructed as a Presbyterian place of worship in in 1698, with an extension to the building added in the 19th century.

With a floorspace of over 4,600ft sq, the chapel features a treasure trove of unique original features, including an upper gallery, stained glass windows dedicated to Hindley families, fireplaces, a dark wooden pulpit and pews.

It also features a church organ showcasing a memorial to local men killed in two world wars.

The outside of the chapel

Property vendors Pugh has given the two-storey chapel, which stands on a 0.2-acre site, a guide price of £68,000.

Unitarianism was one of the many radical religious movements of the 17th and 18th centuries that dissented from the Church of England.

Its members included Mary Wollstonecraft, Joseph Priestley and Thomas Jefferson.

Paul Parker, associate director at Pugh, said: “This amazing historic building has been an important part of the fabric of Hindley for over three centuries.

Inside the chapel

“There are all sorts of potential new uses for the chapel in the hands of an imaginative new owner and we are already seeing some interest from investors.

“We look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds for this unique property if it is sold at auction.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Pugh has sold lots totalling over £90m at its auctions, held on the firm’s online platform.

Bidding on the former chapel, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on February 22 and closes the following day.