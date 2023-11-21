Historic Wigan chapel to host Christmas fayre
Park Lane Chapel on Wigan Road, Bryn, is hosting its annual Christmas fayre this weekend.
The event takes place on Saturday November 25 from 10am to 1pm and organisers are promising “lots of lovely Christmas bargains to be had.”
There will be vaarious stalls selling cakes, books, gifts, raffles, refreshments tea, coffee and bacon barms.
Admission is free as is parking.
And as a bonus there is a chance to look around the beautiful chapel whose premises date back to 1697.