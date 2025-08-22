The most recent are half a century old and some of them go back to Victorian times.
D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell
Mariebonne Post Office and C.C.Barratt grocers attached to Copperas Houses on Wigan Lane in the late 1890s. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan's first motorbus outside the Stag Inn at Orrell Post in 1919. This service ran between Orrell and Billinge. Picture courtesy of Trevor Peacock. Photo: submitted
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell