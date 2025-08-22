Historical views of Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Our extensive photographic archives have come up with some priceless vintage scenes of Wigan for this collection.

The most recent are half a century old and some of them go back to Victorian times.

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900.

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell

Mariebonne Post Office and C.C.Barratt grocers attached to Copperas Houses on Wigan Lane in the late 1890s.

Mariebonne Post Office and C.C.Barratt grocers attached to Copperas Houses on Wigan Lane in the late 1890s. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan's first motorbus outside the Stag Inn at Orrell Post in 1919. This service ran between Orrell and Billinge. Picture courtesy of Trevor Peacock.

Wigan's first motorbus outside the Stag Inn at Orrell Post in 1919. This service ran between Orrell and Billinge. Picture courtesy of Trevor Peacock. Photo: submitted

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell

