Historically important pictures from Wigan's former Coops sewing factory

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
The Coops sewing factory on Dorning Street closed its doors for the final time well over quarter of a century ago.

But this still imposing building will hold many memories for those who worked there. This gallery should refresh some.

.

1. A look inside Coops sewing factory in Wigan 1973

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan and Leigh drug and acohol recovery service user group had produced graphic artwork for the centre at Coops Building in Wigan. Left to right are: Carol Marsh head of service, Coun Keith Cunliffe, course tutor David Beattie, members of the group who produced the artwrok Mark Swadkins and Matthew Page, and Wayne McGarrigan secretary of the service user group.

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Seamstresses at work

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. The Coops building in 1968

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice