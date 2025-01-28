The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson lit the Peace Candle at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall

Holocaust Memorial Day in Wigan: picture special

Holocaust Memorial Day was marked with two events in the Wigan borough, the first in Leigh Town Hall, followed by a service at Wigan Town Hall, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and 30 years since the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia.