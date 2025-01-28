The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson lit the Peace Candle at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town HallThe Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson lit the Peace Candle at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall
Holocaust Memorial Day in Wigan: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Holocaust Memorial Day was marked with two events in the Wigan borough, the first in Leigh Town Hall, followed by a service at Wigan Town Hall, marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and 30 years since the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia.

Schoolchildren and civic dignitaries were both involved in the solemn remembrances.

Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall.

Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at Wigan Town Hall.

Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Zara Trencher, 14, spoke about Sophie Scholl at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall.

Zara Trencher, 14, spoke about Sophie Scholl at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Members of the Leigh Paperback Writers at the event at Wigan Town Hall.

Members of the Leigh Paperback Writers at the event at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

