Schoolchildren and civic dignitaries were both involved in the solemn remembrances.
Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Sam Neumann spoke about his mother who was a Holocaust survivor at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Zara Trencher, 14, spoke about Sophie Scholl at the ceremony of commemoration at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Members of the Leigh Paperback Writers at the event at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
