The Archdiocese of Liverpool has given consent to St Patrick's Church in Scholes to go ahead with a new roof and other much-needed work. Fundraising opportunities are now being explored to finance the project.

The parish priest, Fr Ian O'Shea, gave the good news at a parish meeting held earlier this month.

Tom Walsh, whose family connections to the church go back generations, said he was delighted with the news. He said: "It's just one brick to put into the wall so to speak. We are awaiting approval from a charity for a grant towards the segment the parish will need to find.

Exterior of the Catholic Church of St Patrick, (St Patrick's chuch), Hardybutts, Scholes, Wigan

"Fr O'Shea seemed confident that a grant would be forthcoming. However the parish will need to find an amount towards the final cost. Donations to The Building Fund would be very welcome. Without the decision from the archdiocese the long term future of the parish would have been thrown into serious doubt once more.

"I know the parishioners will be overjoyed by this news as will the many thousands of past parishioners scattered throughout the town and indeed the world, who hold a lifelong love of the parish."

Tom, 77, added: "My family has been associated with the church for several generations. I was baptised and I was married there, as were my parents and grandparents before me.

Exterior of St Patrick's Church, Hardybutts, Scholes, Wigan

"It’s the hub of the community and always has been. I think everyone at the meeting felt as I did that that it was more than a coincidence that the announcement about the future of St Patrick's was held in the Lappin Room, named of course after Fr Lappin, the much loved and longest serving parish priest.”

It marks a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the red brick Gothic church, which not so long ago was facing closure because of falling congregation numbers.

An online directory of Catholic churches in England and Wales describes St Patrick's as built for the incoming Irish community, with elaborate later furnishings.

The mission was established from St Mary, Wigan in 1847, administering to the newly-arrived Irish community in the densely-populated Scholes area. The site for the church was acquired from the estate of the Andertons, a local Catholic family. The first church was designed by a local architect James Fairclough and opened by Bishop Brown, Vicar Apostolic of the Lancashire District, on November 30 1847.

St Patrick's Church, Hardybutts, Scholes, Wigan

In 1848, Fr James Nugent was appointed first parish priest; he later achieved fame for his pioneering social work in Liverpool. On September 2 1878, Cardinal Manning laid the foundation stone of the present church, which was opened on March 17 1880. It was built from the designs of James O’Byrne of Liverpool, who at that time was also working on the designs for St Joseph’s College at nearby Upholland. With the opening of the new church, the original one became a boys’ school (it was later demolished).The fitting out of the church took place as and when funds permitted.

The good news regarding St Patrick’s stands in stark contrast to its sister Roman Catholic church St Joseph’s. This was founded in 1871 and closed its doors to worshippers in 1995. Since then, the Grade II-listed building has been left to crumble into the earth.

Mr Walsh said St Patrick's and St Joseph's parishes had a strong and unique bond, with countless miners - many of Irish descent - in both parishes.

He said: "I met an old parishioner a few years ago whilst on holiday, he moved from Wigan to London years ago. During the conversation about Scholes and St Patrick’s Parish he said 'You never entirely leave St Patrick's, you leave a little piece of your heart there.' I think the vast majority of the diaspora would concur wholeheartedly with that sentiment.

Maypole Colliery, Abram (date unknown)

"I can honestly say I wouldn't have had my childhood anywhere else in the world, the people were kindnesses itself. This admiration was deepened when after leaving school I realised that not everybody shared my view, many influenced by reading The Road to Wigan Pier and stories that abounded by people who had never visited the area."

St Patrick's was among the parishes hit by the Maypole Colliery disaster on August 18 1908, when an underground explosion occurred at the Maypole Colliery, in Abram, near Wigan. The final death toll was 76.

Many of the victims of the disaster were buried at St John the Evangelist's Church, Abram, with a memorial to the men who died erected in the churchyard.

Mr Walsh said 18 of the dead were members of St Patrick's congregation, with descendants of one of the survivors - Edward Farrell - still taking part in the community today.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Liverpool said: "The roof at St Patrick’s church, Hardybutts, Wigan is in need of repair and the archdiocese is currently pursuing grant funding opportunities to help support this work."

Mr Walsh penned the following words to celebrate the latest developments:

What is a parish? Is it a Church? Is it a family?It's both of these and more, much much more.It's the glue that keeps church and family together.

A family will always be ready to welcome others.To share with friends their faith and love of God.It becomes part of everything we say and do.

When it is threatened as oft is the case today,buildings considered surplus to requirements!Members will strive to safeguard their way of life.

Parishes will labour to save the Church they love,None more than a parish on Wigan's Hardybutts,I speak of course of the much loved St Patrick’s.