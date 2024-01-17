How the borough will mark this year's Holocaust Memorial Day
The public are invited to attend the events which will take place in Leigh Town Hall and Wigan Town Hall.
The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is “Fragility of Freedom.”
Each year, the day serves as a reminder of the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and many other genocides across the world.
Council leader David Molyneux said: “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day is incredibly important, and it’s a good opportunity for us to come together to remember victims and all those affected.”
A number of readings will take place, along with a performance by students from St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill, and Sacred Heart Primary School in Leigh.
The events will take place at Leigh town hall from 11am to noon and Wigan town hall from 2pm to 3pm.
For more information, please visit: www.hmd.org.uk