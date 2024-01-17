Two ceremonies to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Wigan borough have been announced for Friday January 26.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public are invited to attend the events which will take place in Leigh Town Hall and Wigan Town Hall.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is “Fragility of Freedom.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from St John Fisher High School perform at last year's Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at Wigan Town Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the day serves as a reminder of the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and many other genocides across the world.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day is incredibly important, and it’s a good opportunity for us to come together to remember victims and all those affected.”

A number of readings will take place, along with a performance by students from St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill, and Sacred Heart Primary School in Leigh.

The events will take place at Leigh town hall from 11am to noon and Wigan town hall from 2pm to 3pm.