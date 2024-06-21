..
How times have changed: Wigan Athletic training in the 1960s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s an interesting insight into how Wigan Athletic players used to train half a century or more ago. We’ve mined the Wigan Today picture archive for this little collection of pictures from warm-up sessions which a rather different from the high-tech processes team stars are put through today.

At least we didn’t catch any of them have a fag.

1. Training for players at Wigan Athletic in 1987

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Warming up 1975-style

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Players train for a cup tie with Shefield Wednesday in November '75

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Having fun during a 1975 warm-up

.Photo: GB

