Hundreds take to the streets for Wigan's annual St George's Day parade

Wiganers turned out in their hundreds for the annual St George’s Day parade. Led by dignitaries including Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan and the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Kevin Anderson, a long procession of rainbows, beavers, cubs, brownies, guides and scouts marched from Mesnes Park into the town hall and to the parish church for a service while accompanied by two bands.