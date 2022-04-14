from left, Melanie Bryan OBE DL, Deborah Pugh, Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, Dave Myers from 5th Bn. Manchester Regiment Living History Museum and Sharman Birtles MBE JP DL Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.
IN PICTURES: Mayor invites veterans for recognition event

A veterans’ recognition lunch event was held in Wigan to thank them for their service to Queen and country.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:55 am

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, gave a short speech to welcome everyone to the special event.

Former servicemen and women, along with their guests, were treated to afternoon tea and a talk from Dave Myers, from 5th Bn Manchester Regiment Living History Museum.

Items from the Living History Museum were on display at the event.

Among those in attendance was Wigan's oldest veteran, 99-year-old Harry Cullen. He served with the Royal Army Service Corps attached to the Canadian Army, and is the ex-president of the Wigan D-Day and Normandy Veterans’ Association.

They were joined by Melanie Bryan, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, and Sharman Birtles, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.

The afternoon event was held in the Atrium at Wigan Town Hall.

-

Deborah Pugh from 5th Bn. Manchester Regiment Living History Museum.

Photo: Michelle Adamson



-

The Mayor Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, pictured, hosts a Veterans Recognition Lunch event, to say thank you to Veterans of Wigan.

Photo: Michelle Adamson



-

Melanie Bryan OBE DL chats to veterans.

Photo: Michelle Adamson



-

Melanie Bryan OBE DL at the Veteran's Recognition Lunch event

Photo: Michelle Adamson


Wigan Mayor Yvonne Klieve Queen Greater Manchester
