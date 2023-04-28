IN PICTURES: new British citizens welcomed to Wigan
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, consort Coun Clive Morgan and representing His Majesty The King, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Sharman Birtles MBE welcomed new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson