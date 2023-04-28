News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: new British citizens welcomed to Wigan

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, consort Coun Clive Morgan and representing His Majesty The King, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Sharman Birtles MBE welcomed new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Wigan

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan welcomes new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.

1. British Citizenship ceremony

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan welcomes new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, consort Coun Clive Morgan and representing His Majesty The King, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Sharman Birtles MBE pictured with new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.

2. British Citizenship ceremony

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, consort Coun Clive Morgan and representing His Majesty The King, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Sharman Birtles MBE pictured with new citizens to the borough at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan welcomes new citizens to the borough and presents certificates at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony.

3. British Citizenship ceremony

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan welcomes new citizens to the borough and presents certificates at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

-

4. British Citizenship ceremony

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

