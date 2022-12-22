IN PICTURES: Pretoria Pit disaster commemoration 2022
Members of the community and descendants of victims gathered for the annual memorial of the Pretoria Pit Disaster, a mining accident which happened on 21 December 1910, when an underground explosion occurred at the Hulton Colliery on the border of Atherton and Westhoughton, which claimed the lives of 344 men and boys.
By Michelle Adamson
4 hours ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 8:09am
A service was held around the memorial stone, which has the names and ages of all those who died.
