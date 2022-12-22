News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

IN PICTURES: Pretoria Pit disaster commemoration 2022

Members of the community and descendants of victims gathered for the annual memorial of the Pretoria Pit Disaster, a mining accident which happened on 21 December 1910, when an underground explosion occurred at the Hulton Colliery on the border of Atherton and Westhoughton, which claimed the lives of 344 men and boys.

By Michelle Adamson
4 hours ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 8:09am

A service was held around the memorial stone, which has the names and ages of all those who died.

1. Pretoria Pit Commemoration 2022

Relatives and members of the community lay wreaths at the memorial stone.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Pretoria Pit Commemoration 2022

Julie Hilling speaks at the event.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Pretoria Pit Commemoration 2022

Kathryn Booth reads her poem, Three Hundred and Forty Four.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Pretoria Pit Commemoration 2022

Members of the Turnpike folk band perform.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4