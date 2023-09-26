IN PICTURES: Wigan Northern Soul exhibition event

A month-long exhibition celebrating all things The Northern Soul has opened in Wigan. This iconic music scene gave a generation of working-class people an escape from the nine-to-five grind and freedom to express themselves through music and dance. This exhibition, held in former WHSmith store on Standishgate, Wigan, explores the lasting influence of a world-famous Wigan Casino half a century on, discovering different perspectives unified by a love of music. The free exhibition includes work by acclaimed artists Dean Chalkley and William Titley, alongside newly commissioned work by students from Wigan and Leigh College.