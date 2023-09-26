IN PICTURES: Wigan Northern Soul exhibition event
A month-long exhibition celebrating all things The Northern Soul has opened in Wigan. This iconic music scene gave a generation of working-class people an escape from the nine-to-five grind and freedom to express themselves through music and dance. This exhibition, held in former WHSmith store on Standishgate, Wigan, explores the lasting influence of a world-famous Wigan Casino half a century on, discovering different perspectives unified by a love of music. The free exhibition includes work by acclaimed artists Dean Chalkley and William Titley, alongside newly commissioned work by students from Wigan and Leigh College.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The exhibition is open unitl October 21 and can be visited on Thursdays to Saturdays, 10am to 4pm and is part of the many events and exhibitions in Wigan celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.
