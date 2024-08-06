..
In step: Wiganers on the dance floor 1950s-2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
We’ve hot-footed our way through the Wigan Today picture archives for this collection showing local folk, young and old enjoying a good knees-up.

The gallery covers half a century of photos and many different dancing genres in all sorts of places.

1. Wigan Chicago Rock Cafe punters celebrate the arrival of a new millennium on the dance floor in 2000

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2. Hannah Egan ( orange trousers) leads her classmates in a sponsored dance in aid of a baby with brittle bones at St Patrick's RC School, Scholes in 1997

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

3. Rugby legend Martin Offiah at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley, where he met the first ever Y10 boys' GCSE dance group who were goingt to be performing at The Lowry

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. Wigan Metro Festival of Dance. Ballet dancers assemble for the camera in 1977

. Photo: SUBMITTED

