Ince people pictured in the 1970s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Here is a terrific selection of photographs featuring Ince residents and school pupils which were taken by Wigan Observer photographers in the 1970s and ’80s.

Maybe a few readers will recognise their younger selves.

A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Resident, Jean Mortimor, with one of her four children in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Pupils of Ince CE Primary School David Hatton and Joanne Lindley who took part in a Christingle service at the school on Tuesday 19th of December 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

