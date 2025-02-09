Work on a £500,000 scheme to renovate Standish’s St Wilfrid’s Church spire begins this week after a huge fund-raising appeal.

The steeple – a landmark for the village and surrounding area for more than 150 years – requires full restoration after architects discovered substantial disrepair.

The church launched a Save Standish Spire appeal and organised fundraising events and activities which have brought in tens of thousands of pounds for the project, which will include mending the broken church clock.

The proceeds have been supplemented by a large donation from the church itself and a substantial grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will also pay for a project to promote the history of the Grade I-listed building to the community.

The £500,000 target for the work has almost been reached, with more fundraising activities planned, but work can now start on the renovation, which is set to last for eight or nine months.

A huge scaffolding project to encase the 130ft spire so work inside the structure can take place was starting this week with disruption expected in the church grounds. The church bells will also fall silent for the duration of the work.

Rev Andrew Holliday, Rector of St Wilfrid’s CE Church, said: “We are delighted that this vital work on the spire can now begin after our fundraising appeal was so successful.

"The community has been amazingly generous and donations both big and small have helped us to supplement the generous grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the church’s own funding to reach our target.

“The spire is hugely important part of our village’s heritage, it is a landmark for people which can be seen for miles around and its preservation has captured the imagination of many people in Standish and, indeed, around the country.

“It is essential that we preserve our church and we are relieved that we can begin this work quickly.”

The church was described by the authors of the Buildings of England as “one of the most interesting churches in Lancashire”. When St Wilfrid’s was rebuilt in the 1580s, the tower and spire from the previous medieval church were retained but, in 1814, the spire was badly damaged after being struck by lightning and eventually blew down during a storm in 1822.

The replacement spire was badly designed and out of proportion to the church and, in 1867, it was decided a new one should be built.

The present 155-year-old structure, surmounted by a weather vane in the form of the Standish family crest, the owl and the rat, sits on top of a tower which houses a peel of eight bells that have been rung to mark many notable events, from the Jacobite defeat at Preston in 1715 to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

David Johnson, chairman of the Save Standish Spire appeal, said: “Our own parish funds built up to maintain the church have contributed to the costs of this renovation, but I would like to thank everyone who has personally given to the Save Standish Spire appeal.

"Their generous donations have helped to preserve an iconic landmark in our historic village so it can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The next fund-raising event is a showing of local history films The Standish Chronicles on Friday February 28, at 7pm, at St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall, with tickets at £5, including a glass of wine.

You can still contribute to the appeal by following this link to the church’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-standish-spire or send a cheque with “Spire” on the back to The Parish Office, St Wilfrid's Parish Hall, Church Street, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0JT.