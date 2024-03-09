Life of pie: 50 years of pictures celebrating Wigan's love affair with a pastry item

Like it or not, Wigan folk have the nickname pie-eaters. And it’s not just because of an unsavoury episode in the borough’s mining history. A lot of Wiganers love a pie. You only need to see the queues outside bakery shops at lunchtime to know that. And as National Pie Week continues we thought we’d show you some of the pictures our photographers have been on hand to take of Wiganers and many famous visitors sampling these local delicacies.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

This collection of pictures stretches back many decade, joyfully – and sometimes wackily – celebrating Wigan’s links to the humble pie.

1. Wigan and its love of pies

. Photo: STAFF

2. Jonathan Farrimond and Jane Farrimond, of Standish with their pie-shaped wedding cakes - pie wedding cake

. Photo: UGC

3. A new pie shop opens on Market Street, Wigan, on Valentine's Day 1978

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Ince CE Primary School pupis cut the ribbon to open Greenhalgh's latest shop on Market streeet, Wigan right next door to Pooles in 1996. The children were, left to right: Scot Edwards, Stacey Boyd, Jennie Parkinson and Gemma Halliwell with teacher Jean Wood

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

