Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 11th edition of the Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival takes place this autumn and film fans are being encouraged to head to the borough for another celebration of cinema.

The event takes place on 20 and 21 September at Leigh Film Factory, a purpose-built, volunteer-run cinema located on the fourth floor of the grade-II listed Leigh Spinners Mill.

The team behind the festival is promising movie enthusiasts two bumper nights of short films, with everything from dramas and comedies to horror films, animation and documentaries on the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Elizabeth Costello and Rob Tongeman is preparing for Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival 2024, celebrating and showcasing up-and-coming filmmakers from across the world. The two-day festival will include comedies, dramas, documentaries and animation and is linked to the nationally-recognised Leigh Film Society, which has received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour community groups can be awarded.

As in previous years a variety of awards will be given out during the two days, including prizes for the best work by a young director and one for the best production by a North West film-maker.

Festival development director Elizabeth Costello said: “We are really hoping that people will come out in force to support us again this year.

"We have got another bumper crop of really high-quality submissions which we are looking forward to showing on the big screen.

“The festival is now an established part of the North West short film circuit and a popular fixture on Leigh’s calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Film Factory supporters' wall, fund-raising for the installation of a state-of-the-art DCI projection system, which will allow the independent cinema to screen new films at the time of release alongside high street cinema

"It takes place in its own home and is always a really great evening.”

The festival runs from 7pm to 10pm on both Friday and Saturday and tickets are on sale now.

Film fans can also support the work of volunteers at Leigh Film Society by buying a brick (for either £25 or £50) on its sponsorship wall in the cinema foyer.

It’s all part of the ongoing fund-raising effort to bring in almost £60,000 needed to equip Leigh Film Factory with a digital cinema projector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will enable it to screen the biggest blockbusters on the day they come out.

“Being able to screen the biggest and most hyped films is hugely important to Leigh Film Factory thriving,” Elizabeth said.

“We are trying to run an affordable cinema which gives everyone the opportunity to have a great night.

“Visiting Leigh Film Factory is about the whole experience, from being welcomed at the door to enjoying a drink from our bar to the atmosphere of seeing a great film on the big screen.”

For further details and tickets, visit the festival’s website. Tickets can also be obtained via Ticketsource.