He became a chauffeur to a doctor and then a motor engineer. There was also a connection with Arley Hall Farm at Red Rock and 54 Arley Lane through his wife Emily Sherlock’s extensive family. In about 1912 he emigrated to Australia with his wife and other relatives, but they did not stay long and came back to settle in Blackpool where he managed a local garage. During World War One he served in Africa as an army transport driver. He died in 1972 after more than 50 years of marriage to Emily.
The photographs have kindly been supplied by his granddaughter Marilyn Bentley (whose father John was Jonathan and Emily’s son).
1. wwig-20-10-25-Jonathan Brooks car 1912-NWUpload.jpg
Jonathan Brooks at the wheel of a 10 horsepower Delage, presumably in the days he was chauffeuring for a Wigan GP Photo: CONTRIBUTED
2. wwig-20-10-25-Red Rock Sunday School Team-NWUpload.jpg
Red Rock Sunday School AFC 1910-1911. Jonathan Brooks is on the back row, second from the right Photo: CONTRIBUTED
3. wwig-20-10-25-Grimshaw Cottage-NWUpload.jpg
Jonathan Brooks's old home Grimshaw Cottage and Thatched Cottage next door with his sister and brother, Phyllis and Tom, pictured peeping out of the long grass Photo: CONTRIBUTED
4. wwig-20-10-25-SS Ballarat-NWUpload.jpg
On board the SS Ballarat in 1913, when returning from Australia. Jonathan Brooks is on the front row, second from the left with brother-in-law Fred first left next to him, Jonathan's wife-to-be Emily between the two of them on the second row and Fred's wife Lill next to her with their baby Norman Photo: CONTRIBUTED