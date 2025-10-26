He became a chauffeur to a doctor and then a motor engineer. There was also a connection with Arley Hall Farm at Red Rock and 54 Arley Lane through his wife Emily Sherlock’s extensive family. In about 1912 he emigrated to Australia with his wife and other relatives, but they did not stay long and came back to settle in Blackpool where he managed a local garage. During World War One he served in Africa as an army transport driver. He died in 1972 after more than 50 years of marriage to Emily.