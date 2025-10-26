What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)

Look at these wonderful, never-before-published pictures of a Wigan family's life taken before and during the First World War

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Oct 2025, 19:00 GMT
All of the following pictures, which have never been seen publicly before, date back well over 100 years and revolve around a man called Jonathan Brooks who lived in the Arley area of Wigan and was born in 1889 near to Button Pit at Haigh.

He became a chauffeur to a doctor and then a motor engineer. There was also a connection with Arley Hall Farm at Red Rock and 54 Arley Lane through his wife Emily Sherlock’s extensive family. In about 1912 he emigrated to Australia with his wife and other relatives, but they did not stay long and came back to settle in Blackpool where he managed a local garage. During World War One he served in Africa as an army transport driver. He died in 1972 after more than 50 years of marriage to Emily.

The photographs have kindly been supplied by his granddaughter Marilyn Bentley (whose father John was Jonathan and Emily’s son).

Jonathan Brooks at the wheel of a 10 horsepower Delage, presumably in the days he was chauffeuring for a Wigan GP

Jonathan Brooks at the wheel of a 10 horsepower Delage, presumably in the days he was chauffeuring for a Wigan GP Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Red Rock Sunday School AFC 1910-1911. Jonathan Brooks is on the back row, second from the right

Red Rock Sunday School AFC 1910-1911. Jonathan Brooks is on the back row, second from the right Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Jonathan Brooks's old home Grimshaw Cottage and Thatched Cottage next door with his sister and brother, Phyllis and Tom, pictured peeping out of the long grass

Jonathan Brooks's old home Grimshaw Cottage and Thatched Cottage next door with his sister and brother, Phyllis and Tom, pictured peeping out of the long grass Photo: CONTRIBUTED

On board the SS Ballarat in 1913, when returning from Australia. Jonathan Brooks is on the front row, second from the left with brother-in-law Fred first left next to him, Jonathan's wife-to-be Emily between the two of them on the second row and Fred's wife Lill next to her with their baby Norman

On board the SS Ballarat in 1913, when returning from Australia. Jonathan Brooks is on the front row, second from the left with brother-in-law Fred first left next to him, Jonathan's wife-to-be Emily between the two of them on the second row and Fred's wife Lill next to her with their baby Norman Photo: CONTRIBUTED

