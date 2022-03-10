The shock impending closures of Chisham Hunter and Beaverbrooks, the latter of which has been in the Galleries for over 30 years, are another blow to the town which has already seen many famous names leave.
Looking back through previous decades, we take a look at various outlets that used to be present on the bustling high street but have since left.
