Ashton's tobacconists, Howard's pram shop, Johnson's dry cleaners and Wall Paper Stores.
As two jewellers quit Wigan, here's a trip back to decades past to see other shops no longer with us

As two more shops announce they are quitting Wigan town centre we roll back the clock to other high street names that have departed since.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:55 am

The shock impending closures of Chisham Hunter and Beaverbrooks, the latter of which has been in the Galleries for over 30 years, are another blow to the town which has already seen many famous names leave.

Looking back through previous decades, we take a look at various outlets that used to be present on the bustling high street but have since left.

1. Market square

.

Photo: submit

2. Oliver Somers

.

Photo: submit

3. Woolworth's

The branch closed in 1984, 31 years before the chain dissolved

Photo: submit

4. Lowes

Staff at the epartment store

Photo: Frank Orrell

