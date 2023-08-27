LOOKING BACK: 10 years of spectacular Wigan Proms in the Park

News you can trust since 1853
This year Wigan’s annual Proms in the Park, celebrates a 10th anniversary. Here we look back at some of the proms of the past held at Mesnes Park, Wigan.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

This year the event is Saturday September 2.

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park 2013 - Mildred Glover and Lillian Stewart enjoy the proms.

1. 2013

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park 2013 - Mildred Glover and Lillian Stewart enjoy the proms. Photo: Paul Simpson

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Family and friends enjoy the Proms.

2. 2013

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Family and friends enjoy the Proms. Photo: Paul Simpson

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Singer Tom Barber-Redmore performs on the band stand.

3. 2013

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Singer Tom Barber-Redmore performs on the band stand. Photo: Paul Simpson

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Pictured is Amanda Barlow, Eileen and Martin Hutchins.

4. 2013

Proms In The Park at Mesnes Park - Pictured is Amanda Barlow, Eileen and Martin Hutchins. Photo: Paul Simpson

