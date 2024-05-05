Looking back at giant power station which once dominated Wigan's skyline

The coal fired power station was constructed in 1948 by the British Electricity Authority.
The two giant cooling towers could be seen for miles around, before they were demolished in 1989. Here we take a look back at this imposing structure with the help of these archive pictures.
1. Westwood view
Martland Mill with Westwood power station in background (undated) Photo: not known
2. Going, going, gone
The first of the Westwood Power Station cooling towers is blown up at 10.15am on Sunday, 15th January 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Ince canal scene
A misty day view from Higher Ince along the Leeds and Liverpool canal towards Westwood power station around 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Ince canal view
A moody view on the canal locks in Ince with Westwood power station in full flow in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
