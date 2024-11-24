Looking back: see what was happening in Wigan in 1953

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
It was the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and Wigan was hanging out the bunting – not just for the day itself but because the new monarch was coming to town.

But there was a lot more going on in Wigan as well in 1953, as these pictures show.

1. Wigan news and sport in 1953

2. The May Day Rally on Wigan Market Square showing Gerry Kennan (The small man in the centre) whose house in Beech Hill was visited by George Orwell when he came to Wigan in 1936 and from there trade unionist Gerry took him to the pockets of poverty in the town

3. A group of boys, all aged about 15, training for mining at Wigan Junction pit. Behind them is Trencherfield Mill

4. Girls of St Patrick's RC School, Hardybutts, Scholes

