Looking back to the Wigan stories we covered in 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Oct 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST
Taking a looking through our archives, we have wound back the clock 40 years to news and sport features our then photographer Frank Orrell covered in 1985.

This should bring back a few memories!

Les Dawson's comedy dance group "The Roly Polys" with girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school Vanessa Hindley, Zoe Moss, Rebecca Howard and Melisa Price at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

1. 1985

Les Dawson's comedy dance group "The Roly Polys" with girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school Vanessa Hindley, Zoe Moss, Rebecca Howard and Melisa Price at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Displaying the style of guide's uniforms from 1910 to 1985 are Wigan girls at the St. George's Day Parade on Sunday 21st of April 1985.

2. 1985

Displaying the style of guide's uniforms from 1910 to 1985 are Wigan girls at the St. George's Day Parade on Sunday 21st of April 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

3. 1985

Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

4. 1985

A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice