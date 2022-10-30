This should bring back a few memories!
1. 1985
Les Dawson's comedy dance group "The Roly Polys" with girls from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school Vanessa Hindley, Zoe Moss, Rebecca Howard and Melisa Price at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
Displaying the style of guide's uniforms from 1910 to 1985 are Wigan girls at the St. George's Day Parade on Sunday 21st of April 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1985
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1985
A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell