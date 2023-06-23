News you can trust since 1853
LOOKING BACK: Wigan Armed Forces Day over the years

On Saturday June 24, Wigan will again celebrate Armed Forces Day with the rest of the country. So to get you in the mood we have been trawling our archives for pictures from this annual event over previous years.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Armed Forces Day over the years

Wigan Armed Forces Day and parade along Standishgate and Market Place followed by a service at the memorial in the grounds of the Parish Church. Pictured is Elle Eccles, six.

1. 2015

Wigan Armed Forces Day and parade along Standishgate and Market Place followed by a service at the memorial in the grounds of the Parish Church. Pictured is Elle Eccles, six.

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured with a WWII Spitfire is RAF rear gunner Harry Stansfield

2. 2010

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured with a WWII Spitfire is RAF rear gunner Harry Stansfield

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service in 2010.

3. 2010

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service in 2010.

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service

4. 2010

Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service

