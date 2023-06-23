LOOKING BACK: Wigan Armed Forces Day over the years

On Saturday June 24, Wigan will again celebrate Armed Forces Day with the rest of the country. So to get you in the mood we have been trawling our archives for pictures from this annual event over previous years.
Armed Forces Day over the years
1. 2015
Wigan Armed Forces Day and parade along Standishgate and Market Place followed by a service at the memorial in the grounds of the Parish Church.
Pictured is Elle Eccles, six. Photo: Paul Simpson
2. 2010
Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured with a WWII Spitfire is RAF rear gunner Harry Stansfield Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. 2010
Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service in 2010. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. 2010
Serving armed forces, veterans and cadtes paraded through Leigh as part of Armed Forces Day. Pictured are scenes from Leigh Sports Village where the parade concluded before short service Photo: Paul Greenwood