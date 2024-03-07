Lucky charms: a wacky retrospective of mascots in Wigan

Mascots: those sometimes cuddly, sometimes weird and sometimes downright scary characters that represent sports teams and organisations either to give them a child-friendly face or act as chief cheerleader. There have certainly been quite a few to grace Wigan over the years, both as local stars and visitors.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Here’s a wacky picture collection featuring some of them. Sadly we’ve been unable to trace any images of particularly strange and rather creepy tree-like Wigan eco-mascot from the 1990s called Brush Sweep.

.

1. Wigan mascots

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Infirmary Upper Johnson Ward patients, Taylor Bowe, Charlotte Clyne and Hannah Smith, with Sister Elaine Hibbs enjoy the company of Hal from Rock FM Help a Local Child and Edwards Pie Man when they visited the hospital to raise money for the refurbishment of the play room in the ward

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

3. Fire brigade mascot Welephant on a visit to Wigan in 1988

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Dementia Awareness Day at Garswood House, Wentworth Road, Ashton: Resident Mary Ratcliffe and Leigh Centurions mascot Arty enjoy the tea party

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MascotsWigan