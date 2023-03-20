Born on April 19 1920, Harry Melling, who lived in Newtown, was Britain’s last surviving submariner from the war.

Before his death at the age of 101 in September 2021, the Royal Navy Submarine Service invited Harry to London for Remembrance services where he met Prince William, now Prince of Wales. The Royal Navy recognised Harry's status with a presentation of his SM crests and a letter of thanks from the Commodore Submarines.

The Armed Forces Community HQ, in School Road, Wigan, has now dedicated a display case to his memory as a Centurion Veteran.

Relatives of the late Wigan veteran Harry Melling, are presented with medals and replicas are put on display, along with other information celebrating the veteran at Wigan Armed Forces Community HQ, Wigan. From left: Ray Armstrong and Richard Thompson who made the display cabinet, Eileen Melling (niece of Harry), Matthew Melling (his great-nephew) and Charlie Neve, Commander Royal Navy - retired

His original medals have been mounted and framed and were presented to the Melling family, including his great nephew Matthew Melling - also known as the Wigan Runner - and niece Eileen, by retired RN Submarine Commander, Charlie Neve.

A duplicate set of his WWII medals were also mounted and put in the display case for people visiting the Armed Forces Hub to see.

The Melling family had much of Harry's wartime memorabilia, including his medals and details of the two submarines he served in: HMS Osiris and HMS Tuna.

Replicas of Harry Melling's medals for display purposes

Mr Melling’s service between 1939 and 1945 saw him and the other crew members of HMS Osiris serving in the Mediterranean, where they played a role in the allied invasion of Sicily and even travelled as far as Kenya.

A memorial bench to Harry has already been placed in Alexandra Park, Newtown, where he enjoyed walking.