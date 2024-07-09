Melodic memories: Local music festivals in the 1970s

It's not long now before a series of major gigs take place at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena, including appearances from Noel Gallagher, The Lathums and Richard Ashcroft. So to get you in the mood, we are taking you back to the hazy days of the 1970s when hippies and music-lovers attended festivals, including Wakes Folk Festival and Bickershaw Festival in the 1970s.