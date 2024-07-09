This generous collection of photographs was taken by Frank Orrell
1. 1976
Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1977
Gallagher and Lyle performing on Saturday July 16th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1976
Dancing to the music at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1976
Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell
