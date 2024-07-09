Melodic memories: Local music festivals in the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
It's not long now before a series of major gigs take place at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena, including appearances from Noel Gallagher, The Lathums and Richard Ashcroft. So to get you in the mood, we are taking you back to the hazy days of the 1970s when hippies and music-lovers attended festivals, including Wakes Folk Festival and Bickershaw Festival in the 1970s.

This generous collection of photographs was taken by Frank Orrell

Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.

1. 1976

Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Gallagher and Lyle performing on Saturday July 16th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.

2. 1977

Gallagher and Lyle performing on Saturday July 16th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Dancing to the music at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.

3. 1976

Dancing to the music at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.

4. 1976

Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganNoel Gallagher

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.