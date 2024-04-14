Memorable pictures spanning more than 60 years of life in Norley Hall

These pictures capture snapshots of life on Wigan’s Norley Hall estate from the 1950s onwards.
By Alan Weston
Published 14th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

They include shots of the building of the housing estate, and move on to more modern times from the present millennium.

1. In the 50's, many local labourers were employed on building the houses in Norley Hall. Here Mr White, a bricklayer, is seen with Harry Parker, a joiner. Both were foremen in 1958.

2. Fred the scaffold man working on Norley Hall houses in 1958.

3. A happy hod carrier building houses in Norley Hall in 1958.

4. Apprentice joiner John Brennan working on the Norley Hall shops in 1957

