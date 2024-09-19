Memories: See what royal and sporting news was making Wigan's headlines in 1986

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A sporting legend, three royal visits, a carnival and other events that made the Wigan headlines in 1986.

Take a look at these fabulous pictures from our archives …

Princess Diana accepts a posy of flowers from Stephen Hooton of Orrell watched by proud dad Jim at Wigan North Western station as she and Prince Charles made their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Viking marauders invade Ashton Carnival on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

World, Olympic and European decathlon champion Daley Thompson competing in the high jump representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park, Wigan, on Saturday 5th of July 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Steeplejack, steam enthusiast and cult television personality Fred Dibnah gets a bit steamed up as he meets the Ashton Carnival Queen Diane Galvin on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

