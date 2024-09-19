Take a look at these fabulous pictures from our archives …
1. 1986
Princess Diana accepts a posy of flowers from Stephen Hooton of Orrell watched by proud dad Jim at Wigan North Western station as she and Prince Charles made their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1986
Viking marauders invade Ashton Carnival on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1986
World, Olympic and European decathlon champion Daley Thompson competing in the high jump representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park, Wigan, on Saturday 5th of July 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1986
Steeplejack, steam enthusiast and cult television personality Fred Dibnah gets a bit steamed up as he meets the Ashton Carnival Queen Diane Galvin on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
