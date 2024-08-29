Memories: see what was making Wigan headlines in 1976
By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
It was the year remembered for a scorching drought (unlike 2024!), but our delve into Wigan’s 1976 picture archives finds plenty of other news and features including awards, vintage views and a visit from a former Prime Minister.
RETRO – 1976
1. RETRO
A Wheels Sunday gathering at the Hesketh Arms, Shevington Moor, on Sunday 6th of December 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister four days earlier, presents awards at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday 20th of March 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
A relay event at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday the 20th of March 1976. Teams taking part were from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern and Southern Ireland and West Germany. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.