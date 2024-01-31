MEMORIES: vintage photographs of Wigan's Darlington Street over the decades

The images span numerous decades.
1. Darlington Street with Kaye's Surplus Stores and Norcliffe's Corsets prominent in July 1973. Norcliffe's shop at Number 22 was a tripe shop in the 1930s and where George Orwell stayed whilst researching for his book The Road to Wigan Pier
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. David Entwistle, of Entwistle & Joynt, Darlington Street East
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Retiring postmistress Edie Parr, left, with assistant Betty Smith and Wigan Observer reporter Geoff Shryhane outside the Darlington Street post office where Edie had served since 1942. Geoff presented Edie with Wigan Observer newspaper cuttings from 1942 and she also received a long service certificate from the post office on Wednesday January 4 1995
. Photo: FO
4. Mark Frisby, owner of Aqua-Grow North West, Darlington Street
. Photo: MA