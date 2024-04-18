Memory Lane: picture memories of the much missed Tudor House Hotel in Wigan

There was much sadness when the Tudor House on Wigan’s New Market Street closed its doors for the last time and its long-serving landlord Russell Miller is also greatly missed.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST

It’s still not beyond the realms of possibility that someone will one day bring it back to life, but in the meantime here is a collection of recent and older pictures of this famous old pub – including several bands and other performing artists who appeared there, along with events and punters – from the Wigan Today archives.

.

1. The Tudor House Hotel, New Market Street, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Musical festival punters

. Photo: Julian Brown

.

3. A Vintage Fair held at the Tudor House. Left to right: organiser Anna FC Smith, Candace Rose Davies, Deborah Jane Connolly, and Elizabeth Atherton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. The pub in happier days

. Photo: gb

