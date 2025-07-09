More than 100 years's worth of pictures of Atherton Road, Hindley and Hindley Green

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s a long and much-used highway in Wigan and events, landmarks and people in Atherton Road in Hindley and Hindley Green have been photographed by us and others many times over the years.

Some of these pictures date back well over a century, through to about a decade ago and include several from a Down Your Way picture feature in 2011.

2. A toast from George Hinchcliffe, owner of The Little Chippy on the corner of Atherton Road and Long Lane, Hindley Green, after his chip shop was included in The Gourmet's Guide to Fish and Chips by Pierre Picton and Rod Harrod in 1990. The chippy was the only one in the Wigan area to be praised in the new guide to the best in the land. George had been frying for 18 years at the same shop which had been a chip shop for 70 years.

3. Chezza's Butty Box on Atherton Road in Hindley Green celebrated its first birthday in 2012 with a cup cake competition in aid of Joing Jack. Pictured is Emma Joinson with her cakes

4. This photo shows a pawnbroker and his family outside his shop on Atherton Road, Hindley Green at least 110 years ago

