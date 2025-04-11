Mr Ainscough, who will remain a Deputy Lieutenant, said: "This is a proud day. I am a Wigan lad born and bred and so I thought it would be good to have the ceremony in town. Some High Sheriffs opt for cathedrals but I wanted to keep it local.
"I guess I was chosen because I've been fortunate enough to be able to give a lot of money to charity and I'm already a DL and CBE.
"I will be shining a light on and thanking people doing good work in the community by reducing offending, spending time with high court judges, visiting prisons and generally trying to do my best for people. There will be charitable elements too.
"High Sheriffs are like very, very mini-royalty who add a bit of pageantry and ceremony to proceedings. Invitations are coming in thick and fast and I am organising a High Sheriff Young Citizen of the Year Award."
Ironically Mr Ainscough's distant cousin, also Martin Ainscough, was High Sheriff of Lancashire only three years ago.