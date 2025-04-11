New High Sheriff Martin Ainscough sworn in at Wigan town hall: pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
There was pomp and pageantry as Wigan businessman and philanthropist Martin Ainscough was installed as the latest High Sheriff of Greater Manchester. It is the latest honour for the charitable tycoon who is already a Deputy Lieutenant for the city-region and a CBE. And the 72-year-old said he was going to make the most of his 12 months in office as far as both charity and law and order are concerned. Wigan town hall was the setting for the colourful and historic ceremony attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, the Under-Sheriff, Mayor of Wigan and other dignitaries while Mr Ainscough was heralded into the council chamber by police trumpeters. High Sheriffs have been around for more than 1,000 years and at one time were extremely powerful, being in charge of both a county's taxation and its law and order. Today the role is far more ceremonial but still fulfils functions in terms of sharing good practice, raising organisations' profiles, boosting morale and representing royalty.

Mr Ainscough, who will remain a Deputy Lieutenant, said: "This is a proud day. I am a Wigan lad born and bred and so I thought it would be good to have the ceremony in town. Some High Sheriffs opt for cathedrals but I wanted to keep it local.

"I guess I was chosen because I've been fortunate enough to be able to give a lot of money to charity and I'm already a DL and CBE.

"I will be shining a light on and thanking people doing good work in the community by reducing offending, spending time with high court judges, visiting prisons and generally trying to do my best for people. There will be charitable elements too.

"High Sheriffs are like very, very mini-royalty who add a bit of pageantry and ceremony to proceedings. Invitations are coming in thick and fast and I am organising a High Sheriff Young Citizen of the Year Award."

Ironically Mr Ainscough's distant cousin, also Martin Ainscough, was High Sheriff of Lancashire only three years ago.

1. The new High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough CBE, with his wife Judith outside Wigan Town Hall

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Guests inside Wigan Town Hall council chamber

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Police trumpeters signal the start of the High Sheriff Making Ceremony

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. The Chaplain to the High Sheriff, Monsignor Philip Gregory blesses the new High Sheriff

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

