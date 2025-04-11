New High Sheriff Martin Ainscough sworn in at Wigan town hall: pictures

There was pomp and pageantry as Wigan businessman and philanthropist Martin Ainscough was installed as the latest High Sheriff of Greater Manchester. It is the latest honour for the charitable tycoon who is already a Deputy Lieutenant for the city-region and a CBE. And the 72-year-old said he was going to make the most of his 12 months in office as far as both charity and law and order are concerned. Wigan town hall was the setting for the colourful and historic ceremony attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, the Under-Sheriff, Mayor of Wigan and other dignitaries while Mr Ainscough was heralded into the council chamber by police trumpeters. High Sheriffs have been around for more than 1,000 years and at one time were extremely powerful, being in charge of both a county's taxation and its law and order. Today the role is far more ceremonial but still fulfils functions in terms of sharing good practice, raising organisations' profiles, boosting morale and representing royalty.