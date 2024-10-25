Ahead of the year’s Remembrance Day commemorations, the site has been lovingly refurbished with the help of local residents and organisations.
The improvement works include new landscaping features with striking military silhouettes flanking the central monument, which has been updated.
Veterans and armed service personnel were in attendance at the ceremony.
New War Memorial Garden
New War Memorial Garden
New War Memorial Garden
Veteran Captain Jimmy Aspinall, left, with Wigan Council leader and Ince ward councillor David Molyneux, right, in the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. New War Memorial Garden
