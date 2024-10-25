New War Memorial unveiled

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
A ceremony has been held to unveil a newly restored and enhanced war memorial garden and monument at Smithy Green, Ince.

Ahead of the year’s Remembrance Day commemorations, the site has been lovingly refurbished with the help of local residents and organisations.

The improvement works include new landscaping features with striking military silhouettes flanking the central monument, which has been updated.

Veterans and armed service personnel were in attendance at the ceremony.

A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince.

1. New War Memorial Garden

A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince.

2. New War Memorial Garden

A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Veteran Captain Jimmy Aspinall, left, with Wigan Council leader and Ince ward councillor David Molyneux, right, in the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince.

3. New War Memorial Garden

Veteran Captain Jimmy Aspinall, left, with Wigan Council leader and Ince ward councillor David Molyneux, right, in the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince.

4. New War Memorial Garden

A ceremony was held to unveil the new War Memorial Garden and Monument at Smithy Green, Ince. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Veterans
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice