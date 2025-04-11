Nightclubbing pictures from Wigan town centre in February and March 2011
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
We’ve been scoping the archives for more of our hugely popular pictures taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s former On the Town page which used to feature folk out in King Street on Friday and Saturday nights.
These images were all first published in the last weeks of February and the first two of March 2011. Cheers!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.