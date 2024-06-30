‘Noah’s Ark’ on the roof of Wigan’s Haigh Hall revealed

By Alan Weston
Published 30th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
More hidden structural details were revealed during ongoing restoration work at Haigh Hall.

A picture posted on social media said: "This is ‘Noah’s Ark’ on the roof, built later as an addition and used as the children’s den, with recently exposed Haigh foundry supporting metal work."

When the site re-opens to the public, this section will be known as the "Celestial gallery" and used as a rooftop terrace for astronomy.

The feature on the roof of the historic building was built later as an addition and used as the children’s den

The site has gradually been revealing its secrets during the restoration project, most recently with the discovery of a mysterious secret tunnel leading towards the hall.

The multi-million-pound revamp of Haigh Hall began over a year ago under a Wigan Council masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.

When complete it will include a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, and other attractions.

An aerial view of the work going on at Haigh Hall

As far as external works are concerned:

Stonework is being restored, some lintels which have become unsafe are being replaced. All damaged stone is being replaced. The stone has been carefully sourced by Purcell architects to match the stonework originally used to build the Hall (the quarry from which the original stonework came is no longer in production).

All windows are currently being fully restored, with original woodwork retained where possible.

The roof is stripped, the structure is being restored before new slates are laid.

The glass cupola over the Grand Staircase has been stripped to its original metal, the glasswork is being replaced and the structure will be restored.

The chimneys have already been restored, those which needed replacing have been carefully cast in the original shape and installed.

All guttering is being restored too.

And it’s not just the historic house itself that is getting a huge makeover.

Victorian bothy cottages and the plantation gates are also being renovated as part of wider plans for Haigh Woodland Park, backed by a £3.78m lottery grant.

