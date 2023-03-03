The Busker’s Bash will be taking place on Saturday June 24 at Haigh Woodland Park.

Invitations are going out now to musicians who perform on the high streets and in malls of towns and cities across the region, urging them to come together for this event which is thought to be the first of its kind anywhere in the country.

Each participant will be paid £100 and will then be able to take home whatever donations they attract from onlookers on top.

Street musicians with all kinds of talents will be taking part in Wigan's summer mini-festival

The gathering is in effect a mini-festival showcasing the street-based musical talents of the region: from soloists to small bands, from guitarists to brass ensembles.

A spokesperson for Haigh Woodland Park said: “This is unique and amazing: dozens of musicians performing across the park and across each day. It promises to be a feel-good, foot-tapping, hand-clapping musical bonanza for all the family.”

The festival will be sponsored by Uncle Joes Mint Balls, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.