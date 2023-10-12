News you can trust since 1853
NOSTALGIA: vintage pictures of Scholes people, places and events across the 20th century

Here’s a wonderful selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives spanning the best part of a century of Scholes. Its people, its landmarks, visitors and events all feature.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

We are particularly grateful to Scholes resident Tom Penman who supplied many of the older images.

.

1. Children from St Catharine's CE school, Scholes, join millionaire Richard Branson at the opening of the new Virgin multiplex cinema at Robin Park in 1996. Having changed owneship several times over the years since, the Empire, as it was last called, closed in July 2023

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

.

2. Carol and Janet Stott on the back doorstep of their home in Caunce Street, Scholes

. Photo: Send in

.

3. The angling team of The Black Bull, Harybutts, Scholes, in the 1950s

. Photo: Send in

.

4. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Sam Little starts the demolition of the much disliked maisonettes ("upside down houses) in Scholes in 1998

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Related topics:NostalgiaScholesWigan