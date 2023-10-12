NOSTALGIA: vintage pictures of Scholes people, places and events across the 20th century

Here’s a wonderful selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives spanning the best part of a century of Scholes. Its people, its landmarks, visitors and events all feature.
We are particularly grateful to Scholes resident Tom Penman who supplied many of the older images.
1. Children from St Catharine's CE school, Scholes, join millionaire Richard Branson at the opening of the new Virgin multiplex cinema at Robin Park in 1996. Having changed owneship several times over the years since, the Empire, as it was last called, closed in July 2023
2. Carol and Janet Stott on the back doorstep of their home in Caunce Street, Scholes
3. The angling team of The Black Bull, Harybutts, Scholes, in the 1950s
4. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Sam Little starts the demolition of the much disliked maisonettes ("upside down houses) in Scholes in 1998
