Our old aquatic motorways: 21 rare archive views of Wigan's canals

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2024, 04:55 BST
For generations, the canal network was key to the success of Wigan industry as it was used for ferrying freight, including cotton and coal, around before railways and then motorways took over. Today, after much renovation thanks to the Canals and Rivers Trust, they are much more the haunt of walkers, cyclists, anglers and narrow boat users.

These pictures from over several decades show just how versatile this aquatic medium has been.

1. Children affected by the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl enjoy a canal trip during a visit to Wigan in 1996

2. Wigan Girl Guides try their hand at canoeing on the canal at New Springs in 1971

3. A relaxing trip abaord a canal narrowboat await these members of Wigan Ladies Circle in 1976 as they congregate outside the Gas Showrooms by the Market Square

4. A fun day on the canal at Wigan Pier in the summer of 1999

