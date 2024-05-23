These pictures from over several decades show just how versatile this aquatic medium has been.
1. Children affected by the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl enjoy a canal trip during a visit to Wigan in 1996
. Photo: gb
2. Wigan Girl Guides try their hand at canoeing on the canal at New Springs in 1971
. Photo: FO
3. A relaxing trip abaord a canal narrowboat await these members of Wigan Ladies Circle in 1976 as they congregate outside the Gas Showrooms by the Market Square
. Photo: FO
4. A fun day on the canal at Wigan Pier in the summer of 1999
. Photo: gb
