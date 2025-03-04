Pancake Day pictures: Wigan mall hosts madcap races

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
And old Shrove Tuesday tradition was brought back to life in Wigan today (March 4) as the town centre played host to its first pancake race in years.

The Grand Arcade was abuzz as tenants and staff took each other on in a series of heats, a semi-final and final which was won by Billy Halliwell from Rebuild with Hope.

Ferocious concentration as competitiors speed-walk while continuously tossing their pancakes

1. The Grand Arcade hosted its first ever pancake race competition, tenants versus staff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ferocious concentration as competitiors speed-walk while continuously tossing their pancakes Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Under starter's orders

2. The Grand Arcade hosted its first ever pancake race competition, tenants versus staff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Under starter's orders Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Winner Billy Halliwell from Rebuild With Hope Foundation celebrates his win

3. Winner Billy Halliwell from Rebuild With Hope Foundation after competing in The Grand Arcade's first ever pancake race competition, tenants versus staff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Winner Billy Halliwell from Rebuild With Hope Foundation celebrates his win Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A flipping high toss

4. The Grand Arcade hosted its first ever pancake race competition, tenants versus staff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A flipping high toss Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

