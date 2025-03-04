The Grand Arcade was abuzz as tenants and staff took each other on in a series of heats, a semi-final and final which was won by Billy Halliwell from Rebuild with Hope.
Ferocious concentration as competitiors speed-walk while continuously tossing their pancakes Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Under starter's orders Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Winner Billy Halliwell from Rebuild With Hope Foundation after competing in The Grand Arcade's first ever pancake race competition, tenants versus staff. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Winner Billy Halliwell from Rebuild With Hope Foundation celebrates his win Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A flipping high toss Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
