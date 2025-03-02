Pancake making, tossing and racing in Wigan over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Pancake Day is almost upon us (Tuesday, March 4) and just to get everyone in the mood, here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring Shrove Tuesday-related events.

Some date back 50 years or more

.

1. Wigan Pancake Day events in years past

.

2. The EMI Bingo Club at the Ritz cinema holds its annual pancake tossing competition and some of the Pancake Queens demomstrate their skills on Tuesday 3rd of March 1981. The ladies are Beatrice Hutchinson, Diana Rafferty, Beverley Farrell, Betty McNamara, Elsie Derbyshire, Linda Hill and Jennifer Gray

.

3. Joan Boardman is cheered on during a pancake race at Shevington Methodist Church by fellow members of Shevington Women's Institute in 2009

.

4. Wigan Town Centre manager Mike Matthews, organiser of Forbes's Shrove Tuesday pancake race, who was in the Guinness World Records book for tossing the world biggest pancake - a 12 footer in Rochdale in 1994

