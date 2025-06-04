Round the World yachtsman Sir Alec Rose with workers during a visit to the Dunlop factory in Hindley on Friday 22nd of April 1977. They are sat in one of the types of dinghies made at the factory and taken along by Sir Alec on his epic voyages. Photo: Frank Orrell
Actor Peter Adamson, who played Len Fairclough in Coronation Street, with fans at the new Wainhomes building site in Wigan Road, Westhoughton, which he officially opened on Sunday the 6th of March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.