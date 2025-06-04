People and events making Wigan's news in 1977

Wigan’s own It’s a Knock-out competition, boxing training and faces both local and famous feature in this retrospective of photo opportunities in 1977.

Happy reminiscing!

Round the World yachtsman Sir Alec Rose with workers during a visit to the Dunlop factory in Hindley on Friday 22nd of April 1977. They are sat in one of the types of dinghies made at the factory and taken along by Sir Alec on his epic voyages.

Boys training at Ashton Boxing Club in February 1977.

Actor Peter Adamson, who played Len Fairclough in Coronation Street, with fans at the new Wainhomes building site in Wigan Road, Westhoughton, which he officially opened on Sunday the 6th of March 1977.

