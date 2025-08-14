Celebrities, charity events and local scenes all appear.
1. 2004
Olympic silver medallist and 400m champion, Roger Black, ready for the start of the primary schools indoor athletics competition at Robin Park with pupils from St. Aidans, St. Judes, Beech Hill and Pemberton Primary Schools. He was visiting Wigan to promote an exercise programme for over 50s and present awards for Wigan Council on Friday 16th of January 2004 on the same day that London unveiled plans for its bid for the 2012 Olympic games. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2004
Dave Whelan, owner of JJB Sports and Wigan Athletic, at the JJB Stadium with golfing legend, Tony Jacklin, after signing up for a 5 year sponsorship deal which would see the former Ryder Cup captain and Major winner become the face of JJB's expansion into the golf market in May 2004. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2004
Goodbye Mr. Chips.....Cashing in their chips at the soon to close Boro fish and chips cafe in Millgate are owner David Gee and his mum Jean on Tuesday 21st of December 2004. The chippy was opened 72 years previously by William Gee and then run by his son Kenneth and eventually grandson David. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2004
One of Wigan market's longest serving stallholders, Alice Hitchen, is presented with a bouquet by markets manager Philip Edge on her retirement on Wednesday 22nd of December 2004. Alice had run her lamp and electrical goods stall for 40 years in the old and new market halls. Photo: Frank Orrell