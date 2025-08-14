1 . 2004

Olympic silver medallist and 400m champion, Roger Black, ready for the start of the primary schools indoor athletics competition at Robin Park with pupils from St. Aidans, St. Judes, Beech Hill and Pemberton Primary Schools. He was visiting Wigan to promote an exercise programme for over 50s and present awards for Wigan Council on Friday 16th of January 2004 on the same day that London unveiled plans for its bid for the 2012 Olympic games. Photo: Frank Orrell