School fun days, sport, a nightclub and pantomime were some of the events our photographers covered in Wigan in 2001.

Hard to believe it’s 24 years ago!

The Upholland High School Under 16 Netball squad who were runners-up in the All England Schools Netball Finals. The girls are, Kelly Bennett, Sara Bayman, Joanne Bibby, Hannah Bold, Lorraine Boothroyd, Leanne Cullen, Annabel Hilton, Stacey Murray, Cheryl Osman, Marie Ratcliffe, Sarah Sharples and Katy Tickle. Picture Frank Orrell.

Stars in Their Eyes contestants, Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by the Leisure Services Play Section Play In Out team at the Wigan May Dayze festival.

Loco Brusco is challenged in a balloon sword fight at the Wigan May Dayze festival. Picture Frank Orrell.

Wigan Mens hockey team line up at Bull Hey Cricket Club Wigan - 2001

