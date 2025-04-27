Photographs uncovered of runners taking part in 1979's Wigan 6 road race

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Taking you back to May 1979 when our photographer captured the action from the annual Wigan 6 road race.

Many of these pictures have not been seen by the public for more than four decades.

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979.

1. RETRO

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979.

2. RETRO

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979.

3. RETRO

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979.

4. RETRO

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Wigan 6 Road Race in May 1979. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice