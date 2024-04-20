Picture gallery: Wigan St George's Day parades from decades past

Celebrating England’s patron saint has always held an important place on Wigan’s calendar. And as St George’s Day approaches (with parades on Sunday and the day itself on Tuesday April 23), we are revisiting events from years past.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Sometimes scouts, guides, brownies and cubs had to brave some pretty awful weather, although it looks like this year’s parade day is going to be dry.

1. St George's Day in Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Preparing for the 1986 parade

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Hannah Ralph, 15, of the 1st Atherton Scouts, with the St George's Cross flag in 2010

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. The 18th Wigan Town Brownies, St Anne's, Beech Hill, in 1983

. Photo: Frank Orrell

