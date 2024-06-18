Picture memories: St Ambrose Barlow RC Primary School, Astley

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Our archive picture tour of Wigan schools is nearing completion but here is a tiny gallery from one establishment on the outer edges of the borough which we haven’t visited very often over the years: St Ambrose Barlow RC Primary at Astley.

We hope pupils and staff, past an present, will enjoy this modest retrospective.

1. St Ambrose Barlow RC Primary School, Manchester Road, Astley

. Photo: STAFF

2. Opening of the refurbished Cooperative store in Stour Road, Tyldesley, by pupils from St Ambrose Barlow RC Primary School Astley. Far left manager Helen Miller and her staff with the pupils and their deputy head teacher Darren McCann cut the ribbon to officially open the store

.. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Ahoy schoolmates! Piratical play equipment

. Photo: MA

4. A trophy-winning footaball team

. Photo: submit

