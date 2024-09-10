.placeholder image
.

Picture special: Laurel and Hardy fans hold annual Wigan festival

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
There were laughs a plenty as the Sons of the Desert hosted their annual Wigan homage to the world’s greatest ever comedy double act. Bryn Masonic Hall was packed with Laurel and Hardy fans for a feast of films, games, a quiz and sundry wacky antics.

There was a special focus this year on their long suffering side-kick Charlie Hall, complete with a near hour-long documentary created by the Dirty Work tent’s grand sheikh Gary Winstanley. (A tent is a branch of the Sons, each one being named after one of the Boys’ films). Another highlight was the annual world Kneesy Earsy Nosey championships which this year, in keeping with all the Olympic and Paralympic sport we’ve been enjoying this summer, saw bronze, silver and gold medals awarded to the finalists. For further details on Kneesy Earsy Nosey (it’s complicated to describe) please look online! Pictures courtesy of Julia Barlow.

.

1. Left to right: Gary Slade, Alan Woodward and Robbie Graham as Stan, James Finlayson and Ollie respectively

. Photo: JB

Photo Sales
.

2. Ian Parker, Emu and Gary Winstanley

. Photo: JB

Photo Sales
.

3. Julia Barlow and mum Lyn Hicks

. Photo: JB

Photo Sales
.

4. Some of the contenders in the 28th world Kneesy Earsy Nosey championship

. Photo: JB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice